Close Brothers Group plc (CBG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,511.67 ($19.75).

CBG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Close Brothers Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Numis Securities downgraded shares of Close Brothers Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,693 ($22.12) price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, October 11th.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Lee sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,525 ($19.93), for a total transaction of £183,000 ($239,121.91). Also, insider Jonathan Howell sold 30,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,604 ($20.96), for a total transaction of £490,455.08 ($640,866.43). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 29 shares of company stock valued at $45,430 and have sold 98,662 shares valued at $154,340,598.

Shares of CBG traded up GBX 14 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,496 ($19.55). 327,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,969. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,315 ($17.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,715 ($22.41).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 11th. This is an increase from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $21.00.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

