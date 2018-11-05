Clorox (CLX) Given a $138.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a $138.00 price objective on Clorox (NYSE:CLX) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clorox from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Clorox from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clorox from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.64.

NYSE CLX opened at $154.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Clorox has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $155.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.28.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. Clorox had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 102.65%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 61.34%.

In other news, EVP Linda J. Rendle sold 382 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total value of $56,658.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 9,265 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $1,297,285.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,705.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,268 shares of company stock worth $4,196,686 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 1,297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

