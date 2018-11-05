Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc (CMTA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CMTA) will announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Clementia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the lowest is ($0.38). Clementia Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.83) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Clementia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.52). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.39). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clementia Pharmaceuticals.

Clementia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.09.

CMTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clementia Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Clementia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Clementia Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Birchview Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals by 78.9% in the second quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals by 377.0% in the second quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,192,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,695,000 after purchasing an additional 942,595 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMTA stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. Clementia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $20.15. The company has a market cap of $423.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of -2.07.

About Clementia Pharmaceuticals

Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients suffering from bone disorders and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is palovarotene, an oral small molecule for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressive, multiple osteochondromas, dry eye disease, and other diseases is in the Phase 3 MOVE Trial.

