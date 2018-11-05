Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 35.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $70.47 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Clean Energy Fuels to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $2.31 on Monday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of research firms have commented on CLNE. BidaskClub raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and provides operation and maintenance services for vehicle fleet customer stations.

