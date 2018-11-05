CK USD Price Reaches $1.01 on Exchanges (CKUSD)

CK USD (CURRENCY:CKUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Over the last week, CK USD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One CK USD coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00015659 BTC on popular exchanges including BCEX and Allcoin. CK USD has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $159.01 million worth of CK USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007295 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015486 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00150820 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00256434 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $662.83 or 0.10309862 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012161 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

CK USD Profile

CK USD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CK USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CK USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CK USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

