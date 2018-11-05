C&J Energy Services Inc (CJ) Shares Bought by Goodman Financial Corp

Goodman Financial Corp increased its position in shares of C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,025 shares during the period. C&J Energy Services makes up about 2.4% of Goodman Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Goodman Financial Corp owned approximately 0.34% of C&J Energy Services worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in C&J Energy Services by 139.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,126,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310,518 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in C&J Energy Services by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,041,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,390 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. purchased a new position in C&J Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,996,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in C&J Energy Services by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 926,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,281,000 after purchasing an additional 136,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in C&J Energy Services by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 803,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,963,000 after purchasing an additional 191,744 shares in the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on C&J Energy Services from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on C&J Energy Services from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised C&J Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised C&J Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.15.

Shares of NYSE CJ opened at $20.51 on Monday. C&J Energy Services Inc has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $36.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.78.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. C&J Energy Services had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $567.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that C&J Energy Services Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C&J Energy Services Company Profile

C&J Energy Services, Inc provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments. The Completion Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing; cased-hole solutions comprising cased-hole wireline, pumpdown, wireline logging, perforating, pressure pumping, well site make-up and pressure testing, and other complementary services; and well construction and intervention services, which include cementing, coiled tubing, and directional drilling services.

