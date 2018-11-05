Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $8.17 Million Stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Biogen were worth $8,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 321,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,632,000 after purchasing an additional 37,049 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Biogen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 29,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael D. Ehlers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $293.00 price objective on Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Biogen from $354.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Biogen to $483.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Biogen from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Biogen from $323.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.01.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $312.70 on Monday. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $249.17 and a 12-month high of $388.67. The company has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.78 by $0.62. Biogen had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.