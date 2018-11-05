Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $6.31 Million Position in Hershey Co (HSY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 1,103.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,686 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Hershey were worth $6,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 42.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,089,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,587,000 after buying an additional 1,518,053 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 11.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,374,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,616,000 after buying an additional 240,286 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,188,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,615,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 19.5% during the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,481,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,849,000 after buying an additional 241,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Hershey by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,166,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,596,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $105.00 price objective on Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Hershey from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hershey from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut Hershey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.81.

In related news, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 30,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $3,119,885.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,611 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,080.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $159,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,219,009.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,716 shares of company stock valued at $12,690,499. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HSY opened at $105.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.01. Hershey Co has a 52-week low of $89.10 and a 52-week high of $115.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.17.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Hershey had a return on equity of 102.30% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Research analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.722 per share. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 60.71%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

