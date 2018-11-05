Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Decreases Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 8.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 12,482 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 584,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,286,000 after buying an additional 73,176 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 28,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSIC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.53.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $83.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.56 and a 52 week high of $90.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.