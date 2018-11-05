Citigroup Trims FedEx (FDX) Target Price to $275.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $304.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Friday. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and issued a $242.00 target price (down previously from $245.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Wolfe Research set a $275.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $284.86.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.63. The stock had a trading volume of 31,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,132. FedEx has a 52 week low of $207.90 and a 52 week high of $274.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.32). FedEx had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan Patricia Griffith purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $225.16 per share, with a total value of $225,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson sold 1,160 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.35, for a total transaction of $281,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,949,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 14,117.1% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,835 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 63,386 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 278.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

