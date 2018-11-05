Citigroup Reiterates $80.00 Price Target for Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

Citigroup set a $80.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ICE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.07.

Shares of ICE opened at $76.91 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $78.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.53.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 43.09%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 10,402 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $811,460.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $5,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 253,819 shares of company stock worth $19,162,565. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICE. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 143.4% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 717.7% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 894.0% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5,968.0% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 144,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 142,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

