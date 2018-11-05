Citigroup Lowers Olin (OLN) Price Target to $26.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Olin from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Olin from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.91.

Get Olin alerts:

NYSE:OLN opened at $21.62 on Thursday. Olin has a 52-week low of $18.49 and a 52-week high of $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.75.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.09). Olin had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Olin will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 98.77%.

In related news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $1,259,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,287.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Olin by 68.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,699,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $364,736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155,375 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Olin by 10.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,890,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,739,000 after acquiring an additional 369,392 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Olin in the third quarter valued at about $9,256,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Olin in the second quarter valued at about $9,141,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Olin by 238.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 353,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after acquiring an additional 248,888 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.