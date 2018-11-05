Citigroup Lowers Masco (MAS) Price Target to $38.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Thursday. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Masco from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Argus set a $43.00 price objective on Masco and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Nomura set a $40.00 price objective on Masco and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Masco from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Masco to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.95.

Masco stock opened at $31.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.56. Masco has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.35, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 409.25% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.74%.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 96,869 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $3,773,047.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 237,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,253,663.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 768,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,060,000 after purchasing an additional 157,658 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 168,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 101,225 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 35,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 57,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products.

