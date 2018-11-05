Citigroup Cuts Integra Lifesciences (IART) Price Target to $60.00

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IART. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Integra Lifesciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Integra Lifesciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a hold rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Integra Lifesciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.00.

NASDAQ:IART traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.53. The stock had a trading volume of 178,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,134. Integra Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $45.96 and a fifty-two week high of $67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.76.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The life sciences company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $365.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Glenn Coleman sold 8,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $561,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,085. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Mosebrook sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $62,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,565.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,573,584. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IART. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 11.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,078,120 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $713,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,483 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 22.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,966,341 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $126,652,000 after buying an additional 365,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,153 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after buying an additional 17,431 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $46,263,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 30.8% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 604,315 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $38,924,000 after buying an additional 142,321 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

