Cinemark (CNK) PT Raised to $46.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its target price boosted by Imperial Capital from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cinemark from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, August 6th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Cinemark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.25.

NYSE CNK traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $41.65. The stock had a trading volume of 444,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,806. Cinemark has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.27 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cinemark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Cinemark by 217.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Cinemark by 7.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 704,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,318,000 after purchasing an additional 46,519 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Cinemark by 39.4% during the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Cinemark by 94.8% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. It operates theatres in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay. As of June 30, 2018, the company operated 539 theatres and 5,998 screens.

