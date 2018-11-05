Cinemark (CNK) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cinemark (NYSE: CNK) recently:

11/2/2018 – Cinemark had its price target raised by analysts at Imperial Capital from $45.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2018 – Cinemark had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2018 – Cinemark had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $41.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/15/2018 – Cinemark had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2018 – Cinemark was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CINEMARK HOLDINGS Is a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry.Cinemark operates 408 theatres and 4,657 screens in 38 states in the United States and internationally in 12 countries, mainly in Mexico, South and Central America. “

10/9/2018 – Cinemark was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $40.55 on Monday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Cinemark had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $754.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cinemark by 76.6% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. BB&T Corp purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Cinemark by 413.6% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. It operates theatres in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay. As of June 30, 2018, the company operated 539 theatres and 5,998 screens.

