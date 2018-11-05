CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,104,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 329,927 shares during the period. Suncor Energy accounts for approximately 3.1% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.81% of Suncor Energy worth $506,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SU. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,660,000. Banced Corp acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $809,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 236.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 347,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,144,000 after purchasing an additional 244,333 shares during the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SU stock opened at $33.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $31.33 and a one year high of $42.55. The company has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, October 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

