CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 344,435 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,187,783 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344,435 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.93% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $74,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 144.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,641,990 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,883,000 after acquiring an additional 969,997 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 88.5% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 908,104 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,786,000 after acquiring an additional 426,247 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth approximately $15,802,000. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth approximately $11,011,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 23.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,222,587 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,812,000 after purchasing an additional 230,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $37.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57 and a beta of -0.59. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $518.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.68 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

