Choice Properties REIT (CHP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Choice Properties REIT to post earnings of C$0.25 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE CHP opened at C$11.80 on Monday. Choice Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$11.59 and a 12-month high of C$14.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

