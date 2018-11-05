Choice Hotels International Inc (CHH) Shares Bought by Markel Corp

Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 14.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $9,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 340.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,302.5% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 32.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHH shares. ValuEngine upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.22.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $76.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. Choice Hotels International Inc has a 52 week low of $69.06 and a 52 week high of $85.35.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.89 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 87.57% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

In related news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 9,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $788,458.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,599 shares in the company, valued at $10,875,769.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 5,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $430,199.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,047.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,323 shares of company stock valued at $4,553,317 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and SkyTouch Technology segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels & suites, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

