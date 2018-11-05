Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (CSSE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 124.22%.

Several research firms have commented on CSSE. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st.

NASDAQ CSSE opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 2.05. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $11.41.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt stock. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 3.99% of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through Popcornflix and A Plus networks, as well as operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

