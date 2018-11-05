Chicago Equity Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Lear Co. (LEA)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $9,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LEA. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the second quarter worth approximately $266,584,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Lear by 1,004.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 731,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,947,000 after acquiring an additional 665,403 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Lear by 65.8% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 924,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $171,785,000 after acquiring an additional 366,915 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Lear by 36.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,368,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $254,274,000 after acquiring an additional 366,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 23.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,599,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $297,203,000 after acquiring an additional 302,664 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on LEA shares. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $209.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $243.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.47.

NYSE:LEA opened at $138.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.31. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $128.05 and a twelve month high of $206.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Lear had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 28.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

Recommended Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.