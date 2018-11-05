Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 27.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 273.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $96.25 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.67 and a 1-year high of $102.54.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

