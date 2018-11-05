Charles Stanley Group (CAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $310.00

Charles Stanley Group plc (LON:CAY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 310 ($4.05) and last traded at GBX 312 ($4.08), with a volume of 19 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 325 ($4.25).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th.

Charles Stanley Group Company Profile (LON:CAY)

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four divisions: Investment Management Services, Asset Management, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, cash management, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

