Changyou.Com (CYOU) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CYOU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Changyou.Com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Changyou.Com from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Changyou.Com from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Changyou.Com presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Shares of Changyou.Com stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.57. Changyou.Com has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $38.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYOU. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Changyou.Com by 327.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Changyou.Com by 265.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,438 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Changyou.Com during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Changyou.Com by 13.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 9,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Changyou.Com by 13.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.43% of the company’s stock.

About Changyou.Com

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Others segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

