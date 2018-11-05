Changyou.Com (CYOU) Releases Q4 2018 Earnings Guidance

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2018 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.43-0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $110-120 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $116.86 million.

Shares of Changyou.Com stock opened at $14.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $770.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.57. Changyou.Com has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $38.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CYOU shares. BidaskClub raised Changyou.Com from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Changyou.Com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Changyou.Com from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Changyou.Com from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Changyou.Com presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.83.

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Others segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

