Changyou.Com (CYOU) Releases Earnings Results

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.59, RTT News reports. Changyou.Com had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $117.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Changyou.Com updated its Q4 2018 guidance to $0.43-0.52 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.43-0.52 EPS.

NASDAQ CYOU opened at $14.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $770.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.57. Changyou.Com has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $38.64.

Get Changyou.Com alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYOU. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Changyou.Com by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 16,303 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Changyou.Com by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 59,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Changyou.Com by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Changyou.Com during the 2nd quarter worth $1,891,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Changyou.Com by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 66,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CYOU. Zacks Investment Research raised Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised Changyou.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Changyou.Com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Changyou.Com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Changyou.Com Company Profile

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Others segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Changyou.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Changyou.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.