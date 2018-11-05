CGI (GIB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect CGI to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GIB opened at $61.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CGI has a 52 week low of $51.16 and a 52 week high of $66.53.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on CGI from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered CGI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

CGI Group Inc provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada and internationally. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities. The company offers application development, integration, and maintenance services; technology infrastructure management services; and business process services, such as collections and payroll management.

