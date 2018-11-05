Cfra Reiterates “€106.00” Price Target for Airbus (AIR)

Cfra set a €106.00 ($123.26) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AIR. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. UBS Group set a €107.00 ($124.42) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($108.14) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Bank of America set a €137.00 ($159.30) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €133.00 ($154.65) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €121.47 ($141.24).

AIR stock opened at €96.00 ($111.63) on Friday. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus SE, through its subsidiaries, provides aeronautics, space, and related products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

