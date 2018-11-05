CEVA (CEVA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

CEVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEVA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of CEVA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of CEVA from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of CEVA from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CEVA from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.67.

CEVA traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.35. 1,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,128. CEVA has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.85 million, a PE ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.38.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). CEVA had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $17.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that CEVA will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maria Marced sold 2,770 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $81,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in CEVA by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in CEVA by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CEVA by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in CEVA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 292,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in CEVA by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of programmable digital signal processor (DSP) cores and application-specific platforms for imaging, computer vision, deep learning, sound, voice, and audio processing; and long range wireless technologies for LTE/5G baseband processing in IoT, handsets, and infrastructure, as well as short range wireless platforms for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

