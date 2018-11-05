Cerner Co. (CERN) Stake Decreased by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CERN. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 3,608.5% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 30,564 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 880.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 85.4% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $56.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $50.91 and a one year high of $73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 250,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $14,382,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,229,719 shares in the company, valued at $70,745,734.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 378,900 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total value of $25,181,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,229,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,727,124.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,512,970 shares of company stock valued at $96,340,945 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CERN. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Cerner from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cerner from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Cerner from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Cerner to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.98.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.