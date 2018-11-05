Central Garden & Pet (CENTA) & RBC Life Sciences (RBCL) Head to Head Analysis

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) and RBC Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:RBCL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

This table compares Central Garden & Pet and RBC Life Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Garden & Pet $2.05 billion 0.74 $78.82 million $1.50 19.30 RBC Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Central Garden & Pet has higher revenue and earnings than RBC Life Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Central Garden & Pet and RBC Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Garden & Pet 5.32% 14.69% 6.37% RBC Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Central Garden & Pet and RBC Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Garden & Pet 0 0 4 0 3.00 RBC Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus price target of $43.33, suggesting a potential upside of 49.68%. Given Central Garden & Pet’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Central Garden & Pet is more favorable than RBC Life Sciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.8% of Central Garden & Pet shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Central Garden & Pet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.8% of RBC Life Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Central Garden & Pet has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RBC Life Sciences has a beta of -1.12, meaning that its stock price is 212% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Central Garden & Pet beats RBC Life Sciences on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats comprising edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhide, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories for birds, small animals, and specialty pets. It also offers animal and household health, and insect control products; aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food and supplements, and information and knowledge resources for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets; and products for horses and livestock. This segment sells its products to independent pet distributors, retail chains, grocery stores, mass merchants, and bookstores under the Adams, Aqueon, Avoderm, Bio Spot Active Care, Cadet, Farnam, Four Paws, Kaytee, K&H Pet Products, Nylabone, Pinnacle, TFH, Zilla, Altosid, Comfort Zone, Coralife, Interpet, Kent Marine, Pet Select, Super Pet, and Zodiac brands. The Garden segment provides grass seeds; wild bird feed, bird feeders, bird houses, and other birding accessories; weed, grass, and other herbicide, insecticide, and pesticide products; fertilizers; and decorative outdoor lifestyle products, such as pottery, trellises, and other wood products. This segment sells its products to retail chains, independent garden distributors, grocery stores, nurseries, and garden supply retailers under the AMDRO, Ironite, Pennington, Sevin, Lilly Miller, Over-N-Out, Smart Seed, and The Rebels brands. The company is also involved in the distribution of third party pet, and lawn and garden products. Central Garden & Pet Company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California.

RBC Life Sciences Company Profile

RBC Life Sciences, Inc. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional supplements and personal care products in North America, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company's Nutritional Products segment offers nutritional supplements and personal care products, including herbs, vitamins, and minerals; and natural skin, hair, and body care products through a network of independent distributors and license arrangements. Its products include Stem-Kine, a dietary supplement; Microhydrin and Microhydrin Plus antioxidants; VitAloe, a blend of research-backed ingredients; OliViva, an antioxidant beverage to support immune and cardiovascular system; Organic Spirulina, a nutritious alga that provides range of nutrients and easily digested proteins; and NeuroBright to support brain function, and enhance energy and acuity. This segments products also comprise Colo-Vada Plus, a colon cleansing program; HydraCel to enhance the quality of drinking water; 24 Seven, a multivitamin/mineral supplement; Immune 360 to nourish and support the function of the immune system; and Aloe Gelee gel that provides the soothing and moisturizing. Its Medical Products segment offers wound care products for the treatment and healing of wounds, such as pressure ulcers, leg ulcers, cuts, burns, and abrasions. Its products include cleansers, dressings, hydrogels, collagen, calcium alginates, moisture barriers, antimicrobials, and a hydrogel wound dressing with Lidocaine. This segment also offers other wound care products designed to reduce destruction to skin and tissue caused by radiation; and to reduce pain and itching in the skin, and the internal mucosa caused by radiation reactions or reactions to various cancer medications. This segment sells its products under the MPM Medical brand to hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, and pharmacies through a network of medical/surgical supply dealers and pharmaceutical distributors. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.