Cent PUERTO S A/S (CEPU) to Release Earnings on Monday

Cent PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 12th. Analysts expect Cent PUERTO S A/S to post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter.
Cent PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.34 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Cent PUERTO S A/S to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CEPU stock opened at $10.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 7.41. Cent PUERTO S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20.
Cent PUERTO S A/S Company Profile
Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam.
