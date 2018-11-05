Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) Position Increased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,301,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,574,007 shares during the quarter. Cenovus Energy makes up about 1.2% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $193,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVE. V Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth $132,000. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth $182,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth $223,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 46.5% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 21,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVE. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Macquarie upgraded Cenovus Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. CIBC initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, October 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $8.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of -437.50 and a beta of 0.76. Cenovus Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.0382 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is -750.00%.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.