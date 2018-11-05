CDW (CDW) Holdings Lifted by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 124,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $11,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 227,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,383,000 after acquiring an additional 145,917 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 362,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,318,000 after acquiring an additional 145,267 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 4,571.3% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 136,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,154,000 after acquiring an additional 133,756 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,700,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CDW by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 737,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,574,000 after buying an additional 105,061 shares during the period. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $88.04 on Monday. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $65.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.41.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 70.39% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDW will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina V. Rother sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $340,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,231 shares in the company, valued at $9,718,773.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 18,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $1,481,469.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,753.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,068 shares of company stock worth $8,776,459. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CDW from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CDW from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. CDW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.44.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

