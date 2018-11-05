CBS Co. (CBS) EVP Sells $129,929.44 in Stock

CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) EVP Anthony G. Ambrosio sold 2,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $129,929.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,344,726.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Anthony G. Ambrosio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 6th, Anthony G. Ambrosio sold 2,100 shares of CBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $115,836.00.

NYSE:CBS opened at $56.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.51. CBS Co. has a 12-month low of $47.54 and a 12-month high of $61.59.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The media conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. CBS had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 86.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that CBS Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of CBS by 3,620.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of CBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CBS in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CBS in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CBS to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.51.

About CBS

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.

