CB Financial Services Inc (CBFV) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of CB Financial Services in a research note issued on Thursday, November 1st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.55. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CB Financial Services’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut CB Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of CBFV stock opened at $27.71 on Monday. CB Financial Services has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $36.95. The company has a market cap of $150.03 million, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

In other news, Director Richard B. Boyer sold 1,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $32,998.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,959 shares of company stock worth $62,244. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 169.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

