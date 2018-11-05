Casey’s General Stores Inc (CASY) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 44.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,126 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.08% of Casey’s General Stores worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,093,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 164,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,270,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,942,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $127.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.51. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 52 week low of $90.42 and a 52 week high of $130.74.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 10th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.45%.

CASY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $134.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.89.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $191,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,319.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

