Carvana Co (CVNA) Stake Lessened by Gator Capital Management LLC

Gator Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,475 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Carvana by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. 25.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 13,249 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.39, for a total value of $760,360.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,937,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,080,714.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ddfs Partnership Lp sold 896,542 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $58,212,472.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,471,036 shares of company stock worth $151,403,886. Corporate insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Carvana stock opened at $46.33 on Monday. Carvana Co has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $72.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.29 and a beta of 2.13.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $475.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Carvana’s revenue was up 127.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Carvana from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Carvana in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Carvana from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carvana from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying used cars in the United States. The company purchases, reconditions, sells, and delivers vehicles. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up.

