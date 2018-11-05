Capstone Mining (CS) Price Target Lowered to C$1.15 at CIBC

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$1.40 to C$1.15 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

CS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$2.15 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Haywood Securities raised Capstone Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$1.20 to C$0.70 in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Cormark cut their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$1.70 to C$1.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$1.44.

Shares of CS opened at C$0.55 on Thursday. Capstone Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.48 and a 52-week high of C$1.62.

In other news, insider Grm Investments Ltd. bought 2,422,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,276,680.00. Also, insider George Leslie Brack bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.66 per share, with a total value of C$132,000.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,147,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,848,680 over the last 90 days.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Minto, an open pit copper mine located in Yukon, Canada.

