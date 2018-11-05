Capitala Finance Corp (CPTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.73 Million

Equities analysts expect Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) to post sales of $11.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capitala Finance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.43 million and the highest is $11.96 million. Capitala Finance reported sales of $12.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capitala Finance will report full-year sales of $48.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.68 million to $48.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $50.06 million, with estimates ranging from $48.90 million to $51.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Capitala Finance.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The investment management company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 million. Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 2.68%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Capitala Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Capitala Finance in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Capitala Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capitala Finance by 501.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 11,839 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capitala Finance by 606.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,607,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,919 shares in the last quarter. 16.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPTA opened at $8.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $132.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.64. Capitala Finance has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $9.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.03%. Capitala Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.04%.

Capitala Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

