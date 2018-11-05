CanonChain Market Cap Hits $2.86 Million (CZR)

CanonChain (CURRENCY:CZR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One CanonChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX and Bibox. During the last seven days, CanonChain has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. CanonChain has a total market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $121,794.00 worth of CanonChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007478 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015499 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00149941 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00254114 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $643.37 or 0.10009494 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012050 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

CanonChain Token Profile

CanonChain’s total supply is 1,618,033,988 tokens and its circulating supply is 471,604,524 tokens. The official website for CanonChain is www.canonchain.com . CanonChain’s official Twitter account is @canonchain

CanonChain Token Trading

CanonChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanonChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CanonChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CanonChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

