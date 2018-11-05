Candy 24-Hour Volume Tops $873.00 (CANDY)

Candy (CURRENCY:CANDY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One Candy token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Candy has a total market cap of $0.00 and $873.00 worth of Candy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Candy has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015447 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00149922 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00256067 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $659.70 or 0.10229382 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012160 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Candy Token Profile

Candy’s launch date was January 26th, 2018. Candy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. Candy’s official website is candy.one . Candy’s official Twitter account is @UnicornGo_2018

Buying and Selling Candy

Candy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Candy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Candy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Candy using one of the exchanges listed above.

