Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Stake Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,446 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $27,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CM. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,741,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,024,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,599 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,120,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,629 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 954,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,966,000 after acquiring an additional 528,089 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,970,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,531,000 after acquiring an additional 254,707 shares in the last quarter. 46.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CM stock opened at $86.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $84.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.01. The company has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.86. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $1.0412 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 46.91%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

