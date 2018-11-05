Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 812,157 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 49.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,459,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 812,157 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $75,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3,384.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 9,103 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

FV stock opened at $27.76 on Monday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $31.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.