Callon Petroleum (CPE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Callon Petroleum to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Callon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Callon Petroleum to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CPE opened at $10.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Williams Capital assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.15.

In other news, VP Mitzi P. Conn sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $176,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,062 shares in the company, valued at $494,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

