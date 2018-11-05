Calithera Biosciences (CALA) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Calithera Biosciences has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.88.

Calithera Biosciences stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,810. Calithera Biosciences has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.35.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. Calithera Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 22.09% and a negative net margin of 90.65%. The firm had revenue of $17.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 22.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 63,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 11,663 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $500,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 12.2% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 17.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 24,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

