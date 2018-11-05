California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Macatawa Bank Co. (MCBC)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Macatawa Bank were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 104.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 22,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 11,308 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 44.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 17,540 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 21,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 947,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,507,000 after purchasing an additional 30,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MCBC opened at $10.75 on Monday. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $12.92. The stock has a market cap of $365.65 million, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 25.87% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $19.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Macatawa Bank Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Macatawa Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 43.64%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macatawa Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Macatawa Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Macatawa Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Macatawa Bank from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Hovde Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Macatawa Bank in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.