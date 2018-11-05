California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.42 Million Position in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (ALRM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 37.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,165 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AlarmCom were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 583.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of AlarmCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AlarmCom during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of AlarmCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of AlarmCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 70,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $3,969,784.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Paul Martin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $566,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,388,866.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,245 shares of company stock valued at $17,998,456 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

AlarmCom stock opened at $46.87 on Monday. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 52 week low of $33.39 and a 52 week high of $60.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.67.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 64.90% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $104.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

ALRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on AlarmCom from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on AlarmCom to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut AlarmCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AlarmCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.75.

About AlarmCom

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

