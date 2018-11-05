California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 6,574 Shares of Shutterstock Inc (SSTK)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Shutterstock worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $475,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,950,000 after buying an additional 239,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 354.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 17,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 13,584 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Shutterstock from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Shares of SSTK opened at $39.90 on Monday. Shutterstock Inc has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $55.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.54.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Martin Brodbeck sold 4,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $246,329.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,069.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $511,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,567.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides content products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services, which include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and commercial music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.